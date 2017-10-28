Maina: Osinbajo breaks silence on ex-pension boss
Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has spoken on the case of the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina. Speaking at the Greater Nigeria Pastors Conference on Lagos, Osinbajo said the country’s system made it possible for criminals to escape justice. He said, “If you look at our present federal […]
Maina: Osinbajo breaks silence on ex-pension boss
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!