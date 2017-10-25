Maina: “Recall Embarrasing, Serious Blow To Anti-corruption Crusade

Ijaw Youths from the Nine States of the Niger Delta have thrown their weight behind the sack of all officers involved in the embarrassing recall of pension funds fugitive Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina, saying that the incident has dealt a serious blow to the anti-corruption crusade of the Buhari administration.

Accor‎ding to the Ijaw Youths under the umbrella of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) worldwide,It is totally unacceptable for key officers of the Buhari administration such as the Attorney General of the Federal and Minister of Justice, Mr. Malami, the Minister of Interior, Mr. Abdulraham Dambazau and the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission to have played key roles in the unthinkable reinstatement of Mr. Maina.

The Ijaw Youths, in a statement issued via email and signed by the IYC President, Comrade Eric Omare,the incident clearly shows that the much touted anti-corruption crusade of the Buhari administration is mere rhetoric as far key officers of the administration are concerned. As the saying goes,’’ show me your friend and I will tell you who you are’’

“If key officers of the Buhari administration such as Malami and Abdulraham Dambazau could be involved in such a despicable conduct, then it is safe to say that the Buhari administration pays lip service to the anit-corruption war.”

“We make bold to state that reinstating Mr. Maina who was involved in massive diversion of pension funds and dismissed from service for absconding from work while running away from the long arm of the law is pure corruption.”

“It is on record that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other law enforcement agencies had declared Mr. Maina wanted before now. It is therefore surprising that such as person could find himself back in service under the Buhari administration that professes to be fighting corruption.”

“Therefore, the IYC is of the strong opinion that for the anti-corruption crusade under which platform the Buhari administration was elected to be taken serious; President Buhari should massively overhaul key personnel in his administration by sacking the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr. Malami and the Minister of Interor, Mr. Dambazau.”

“This is the only way to regain the confidence of Nigerians. Nigerians are fast losing confidence in the Buhari administration’s anti-corruption war because of the so many corruption related issues surrounding key officers of the administration.”