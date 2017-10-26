MAINA: Resign now, HURIWA tells AGF

A PRO-TRANSPARENCY and non-governmental organization, Human Rights Writers Association Of Nigeria, HURIWA, has asked the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Alhaji Abubakar Malami (SAN) to resign honourably over his “less- than- impressive role” in the reinstatement of the fugitive Alhaji Abdulrasheed Maina to the civil service. In a statement signed by […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

