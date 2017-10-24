MAINA SAGA: Buhari administration has become safe haven for criminals, PDP alleges

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari-led government over the controversial reinstatement and sacking of Abdulrasheed Maina, an alleged criminal and fugitive by the Federal Government. The party warned that with the apparent reinforcement of financial corruption by Buhari-led Federal Government, that Nigeria might soon get to its demise “if the…

The post MAINA SAGA: Buhari administration has become safe haven for criminals, PDP alleges appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

