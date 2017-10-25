Pages Navigation Menu

Maina saga is most lethal blow to Buhari’s anti-graft war – Ezekwesili

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Oby Ezekwesili, former Minister of Education, has said the controversy surrounding the reinstatement of former Pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina into the civil service is an indication that “something is fundamentally broken in Governance” of President Muhammadu Buhari. Ezekwesili said Maina’s controversy is the most lethal blow to the Buhari-led administration’s fight against corruption. The former […]

