Maina Saga: Our Son A Messiah Not Fraudster – Family

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

As the controversy trailing the reengagement of the former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina continues to gather momentum, the family of the embattled Abdulrasheed Maina has come out to say that their son is a messiah and not a fraudster.

This is as the family alleged that the campaign of calumny is not targeted against their son but to President Muhammadu Buhari by the cabal.

According to the spokesperson of the family, Aliyu Maina who addressed a press conference in Kaduna yesterday, their son is not a fraudster but a messiah who brought remarkable reforms into Nigeria Pension Scheme, whose effort saw the disappearance of pensioners roaming the streets of FCT Abuja and other state capitals.

The statement signed by him on behalf of the family reads, “You must have noticed the recent attempt by some cabal to ridicule and tarnish the image of the Maina family in both the social and electronic and print media.

“Where our brother, father, and uncle have been blackmailed as a fraudster. The cabals have gone to the extent of marking our house red paints with the inscription of ‘EFCC under investigation.”