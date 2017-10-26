Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Maina Saga: Our Son A Messiah Not Fraudster – Family

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

As the controversy trailing the reengagement of the former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms,  Abdulrasheed Maina continues to gather momentum,  the family of the embattled Abdulrasheed Maina has come out to say that their son is a messiah and not a fraudster.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This is as the family alleged that the campaign of calumny is not targeted against their son but to President Muhammadu Buhari by the cabal.

According to the spokesperson of the family, Aliyu Maina who addressed a press conference in Kaduna yesterday, their son is not a fraudster but a messiah who brought remarkable reforms into Nigeria Pension Scheme,  whose effort saw the disappearance of pensioners roaming the streets of FCT Abuja and other state capitals.

The statement signed by him on behalf of the family reads, “You must have noticed the recent attempt by some cabal to ridicule and tarnish the image of the Maina family in both the social and electronic and print media.

“Where our brother, father, and uncle have been blackmailed as a fraudster. The cabals have gone to the extent of marking  our house red paints with the inscription of ‘EFCC under investigation.”

The post Maina Saga: Our Son A Messiah Not Fraudster – Family appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.