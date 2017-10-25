Maina: Senate Commends PMB

…sets committee to Probe AGF

BY SOLOMON AYADO and AHURAKA ISAH, Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday commended President Muhammadu Buhari for taking prompt action by setting up a panel to investigate the circumstances surrounding the recall and reinstatement of the embattled ex-Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.

This is just as the Senate constituted ad-hoc committee comprising chairmen and vice chairmen of the Senate committees on interior, public service and establishment, anti-corruption and internal affairs to probe the Attorney General of the federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami for unconstitutionally directing the reinstatement of Maina.

Maina who is on the wanted list of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of complicity in a N2bn fraud had absconded from the federal civil service as assistant director, after the anti-graft agency issued a warrant of arrest on him.

Few days ago, news broke of the discreet reinstatement of Maina into the service, as director in the ministry of interior and the situation generated mix reactions.

The Senate said the Attorney-General of the Federation and Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami directed the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) to reinstate Maina, after being declared wanted by the antigraft agency.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, however, did not make any input into Maina’s reinstatement as details of who authorised Maina’s return were contained in a letter of reinstatement sent to the wanted officer by the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).

The letter, dated September 18 and signed by Mustapha L. Sulaiman for the FCSC chairman, indicated that the AGF advised the FCSC that Maina should be reinstated.

But swiftly, President Muhammadu Buhari had on Monday , in a memo to the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, directed the immediate disengagement from service of Maina and ordered that investigative report on the controversy be submitted to him immediately.

However, at plenary yesterday, the lawmakers vehemently condemned the reinstatement of the fugitive Maina and noted that the situation has brought discredit into the anti-corruption campaign of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the lawmakers, they were persons who, they said, were high ranking officials in the Buhari administration but are working relentlessly to rubbish the anti-corruption initiative.

The Senators said the AGF, Malami who, according to them, gave the directive should be properly investigated and be made to face the consequences of his action. Some of the lawmakers also called for his sack.

The position of the Senate came through a motion on order 42 and 52 of the Senate rules, moved by Senator Isah Misau (Bauchi Central).

According to Misau, the reinstatement of Maina is obviously done in a corrupt manner because he (Maina) ought to have explained the charges leveled against him, and not just to return and be discreetly promoted for an exalted position.

Concurring the position, Senator Olushola Adeyeye (Osun Central) noted that certain people in the executive are determined to make President Buhari to fail and insisted that hence Maina returned without any notice to security agencies, those who are responsible for his reinstatement should be held to account for it.

Senators Dino Melaye (Kogi West) and Atai Aidoko (Kogi East) in their submissions said the exhibition of the AGF is a clear indication of gross collosal incompetent and stated that taking an illegal action to reinstate a wanted officer is complete act of impunity which must be checked unfailingly.

On the contrary, Senator Tayo Alashoadura (Ondo Central) argued that since the federal government has already constituted a committee to investigate the matter, the Senate ought to stay put any drastic action until the report from the Presidency is presented.

Consequently, the Senate mandated the committees on public service and establishment, interior, anti-corruption and internal affairs to quickly launch an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the return of Maina and his return to the country, and how he got promoted having being declared wanted.

Senate President Bukola Saraki urged the ad-hoc committee to work very well on the investigation and come out with recommendations in order to check the illegality and enhance the fight against corruption.