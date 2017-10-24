Maina: We followed due process- Presidency









The Presidency Tuesday said due process is being followed in handling the case of wanted civil servant, AbdulRasheed Maina, who was disengaged by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this even as he confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari has received the which was transmitted through the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari on Monday night.A

Adesina explained that contrary to some held opinions, the sack of the ex-Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms was done in line with the Civil Service rules adding that it followed due process

According to him ” Those claiming the contrary were wrong”

Using the official Twitter Handle, @NGRPresident, Adesina noted that “the president had directed the appropriate authorities to effect the sack in compliance with due process.”

“The Reports that due process was not followed in disengagement of Mr. Maina from Service are incorrect.”

“The President DIRECTED the appropriate authorities to effect the disengagement, in compliance with due process.”

“President @MBuhari will continue to ensure that due process is followed every step of the way.”

Recall that the reinstatement of Maina assumed a new dimension on Monday with the Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita claiming ignorance of HOW and who reinstated Maina.

This reaction followed earlier claim by the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Danbazzau that Maina’s posting was done through the office of the Head of Service.

But in a swift reaction last night, Mohammed Manga, Assistant Director Media Relations, OHCSF, refuted the reports in a statement he made available to Journalists, in Abuja.

“The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation wishes to inform the public that the re-instatement and posting of Alhaji Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina never emanated from the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

“Consequently, the purported re-instatement and posting by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation is totally erroneous and misleading.”

Sources close to The Oracle Today at the Presidential Villa, said President Buhari has received the report which was submitted to the Chief of Staff yesterday before the close of work.

” Yes we received the report, but you know that the Presence will be traveling, this morning, l am sure the President will act on it speedily”

Tony Ailemen, Abuja

