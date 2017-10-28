Maina: Why Buhari shouldn’t fire Dambazau, Malami – Sagay

The chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption (PACAC), Prof Itse Sagay, has lashed out at those criticizing President Muhammadu Buhri, over his handling of allegations against top government officials. Sagay said Buhari’s critics were being “extremely unreasonable” and desperate to find fault. He disagreed with critics in the wake of the reinstatement and […]

Maina: Why Buhari shouldn’t fire Dambazau, Malami – Sagay

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

