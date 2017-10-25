MainaGate: One Scandal Too Many For Buhari’s Administration – Oby Ezekwesili

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has said the controversial reinstatement of Abdulrasheed Maina to the civil service is one scandal too many and the most lethal blow to the administration’s fight against corruption.

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Monday October 23, ordered the immediate dismissal of Maina from the Federal Civil Service and also called for a full report of the circumstances of Maina’s recall and posting to the Ministry of Interior.

This has generated series of reactions including that of the Former Minister of Education who said President Buhari should react and “own these Scandals and acts” as Maina’s reinstatement is “one scandal too many.”

She said the president needs to fix something that is fundamentally broken the in current administration as the reinstatement of maina despite his being wanted by EFCC is a symptom.

