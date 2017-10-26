Maina’s family should be ignored – Presidency
The Presidency has debunked the claim by the family of the former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reform, Abdulrasheed Maina, that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration invited him into the country . Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement Wednesday night, described the claim as “a […]
Maina’s family should be ignored – Presidency
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!