Maina’s sack by Buhari followed due process – Presidency

By Anthony Ogbonna

The Presidency has refuted claims in some quarters that the sacking of the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, did not follow due process.

Read also: Who brought Maina into office, Senate queries

This is coming on the heels of continued outrage and controversy over the circumstances surrounding the reinstatement of Abdulrasheed Maina, a former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, as a director in the ministry of Interior.

Maina who was appointed by former President Goodluck Jonathan as Chairman of the task force in 2010 to check the corruption in the country’s pension system, was however, In 2012, accused by the Nigeria Police of misappropriating N100 billion pension funds in connivance with others.

The Civil Service Commission had reportedly, equally dismissed him for “absconding from duty’’ while he was also arraigned in absentia by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which declared him wanted in 2015.

However, drama played out when the Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau had, on Oct. 22, confirmed the resumption of duty by Abdulrasheed Maina, as an Acting Director in his ministry.

The confirmation came in a statement issued by the Press Secretary to the minister, Mr. Ehisienmen Osaigbovo.

But Maina’s reinstatement sparked widespread outrage, with people accusing the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, APC, party of aiding corruption through shielding of corrupt persons within its fold, a development they said contradicted Buhari’s stance on war against corruption.

Consequently, the President, on Monday the 23rd of October, 2017, directed the immediate sack of Maina from service while demanding a full report on the circumstances surrounding Maina’s reinstatement.

President Buhari, had also asked the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita to submit a detailed report of the circumstances surrounding Maina’s reinstatement to the President’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

The Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina, confirmed the receipt of the report by the President’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari on Monday night.

However, to set the records straight, the Presidency, while explaining that the sack of the ex-Chairman followed due process said those claiming the contrary were wrong. It said it was a false statement to say President Buhari’s sacking of Maina did not follow due process.

The presidency used the official Twitter Handle, @NGRPresidentn to give the clarification.

It said the president had directed the appropriate authorities to effect the sack in compliance with due process. According to the Presidency, “Reports that due process not followed in disengagement of Mr. Maina from Service are incorrect.”

“The President DIRECTED the appropriate authorities to effect the disengagement, in compliance with due process.”

“President @MBuhari will continue to ensure that due process is followed every step of the way.”

Recall that following outrage over Maina’s reinstatement, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau had exonerated himself from complicity in the matter.

Likewise, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, on Monday, dismissed media report that she approved the reinstatement of Abdulrasheed Maina, and his subsequent posting to the Ministry of Interior.

Oyo-Ita’s refutal was contained in a statement by her Assistant Director, Media Relations, Mohammed Manga.

Meanwhile, the Senate, during Tuesday 24th October, 2017’s plenary, also queried how and on who’s directives Maina was reinstated.

The Senate who condemned the development, said that such could drag the country to serious crisis.

It, therefore, resolves that the Committee on Public Service and Establishment should investigate: The circumstances of how Mr. Maina got into the Country. How Mr. Maina was reinstated into Public Service And: How Mr. Maina got promoted to the level of Director. Sen. Akpan Bassey adds that the Committees on Interior and Anti-Corruption should be included to the Cmttees carrying out the investigation.

Also, operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), from Tuesday, sealed 8 properties allegedly belonging Maina in Kaduna state.

The operations which began Monday continued Tuesday and it is expected that more properties belonging to the embattled Maina may be discovered.

The post Maina’s sack by Buhari followed due process – Presidency appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

