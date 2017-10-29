Maina’s Scandal Signals End of APC Govt – Reps PDP Caucus

By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has said that the Mainagate scandal signals the end of the All Progressives Congress (APC) reign in government.

Deputy Minority Leader, Hon Chukwuma Onyema in a statement Sunday said

the self-centred cabal that ceaselessly manipulates President Muhammadu Buhari cabal has sent the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) a message about the inevitable implosion of the APC government and its pretentious transparency before 2019 general elections.

Onyema also said that the ongoing screening of PDP national chairmanship aspirants is being done with a view to determine which candidate can best unite party members and optimally utilize the opportunities being unconsciously offloaded by the Buhari cabal.

“The Mainagate scandal where someone being sought by INTERPOL was not only smuggled into power but given double promotion and mindboggling security protection in a country where many deserving civil servants are being passed over, is truly dumb-founding.

“The shocking re-emergence of wanted former chairman of presidential task force on pension reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina who was sacked by the PDP government and declared a fugitive says a lot about the dark undercurrents of the APC government.

“The involvement on part of the Presidency cabal in making funds and security details available to Maina deserves being further investigated while all those government officials implicated should either resign or get sacked now.

“ We believe that Mainagate is not only a lethal blow to the APC government’s pretentious righteousness but it is also a firm signal from a flank of the Buhari cabal about their capability to bludgeon the dubious change and fake transparency as well as their party to death in instalments before 2019.

“Our research indicates that the untouchable cabal that surreptitiously brought in Maina without fearing the threat of sack, has unconsciously guaranteed an implosion that would weaken and destroy the ruling party before the next general elections,” the PDP House caucus stated.

According to the PDP members of the lower house, there are other yet undisclosed reasons that account for PDP’s increasing confidence in winning the 2019 electoral battle and the choice of a national chairman is meant to concretize possibilities of victory.

“The PDP House Caucus has interacted with four aspirants already and we are determined to ensure a level playing ground towards the emergence of a candidate who will lead PDP to victory in 2019.

“Thus far, we have met four of the PDP chairmanship aspirants – Professor Tunde Adeniran, Chief Bode George, Uche Secondus and Chief Raymond Dokpesi.

By next Tuesday, we shall be interacting with four other PDP national chairmanship aspirants and at the end of the day, along with our counterparts in the Senate, we shall take an informed decision solely focused on the interests and progress of PDP and Nigeria,” Onyema stated.