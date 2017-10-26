Major beneficiaries of Nigeria’s crude oil theft bazaar

India 226,352,489 barrels,

Netherland 153,921,161 barrels

Australia 21,473,826 barrels.

Brazil 548,000 barrels.

Canada 40,164,332 barrels.

China 15,904,750 barrels

France 89,485,999

Germany 26,508,916

Greece 1,104,500 barrels

Ghana 13,333,832 barrels

Indonesia 41,788,250 barrels

Ireland 2,686,998 barrels

Italy 70,681,997 barrels

Ivory Coast 48,697,499 barrels

Japan 4,352,000 barrels

Malaysia 1,991,000 barrels

Portugal 8,506,500 barrels

Congo 402,000 barrels

Colombia 594,500 barrels

Chile 476,500 barrels

Cameroon 18,490,500 barrels

Bahamas 548,000 barrels

Egypt 3,304,500 barrels

Sweden 22,445,000 barrels

Senegal 13,308,500 barrels

Singapore 3,249,250 barrels

Norway 936,500 barrels

Netherland Antilles 397,000 barrels

South Africa 64,265,166 barrels

South Korea 254,250 barrels

Spain 115,413,332 barrels

Ukraine 553,500 barrels

Turkey 5,316,000 barrels

United States 391,141,049 barrels

St croix 594,500 barrels

Togo 5,778,000 barrels

Thailand 1,921,000 barrels

Taiwan 1,395,500 barrels

Uruguay 8,778,250 barrels

Denmark 1,460,500 barrels

Croatia 2,188,000 barrels

Peru 18,434,500

