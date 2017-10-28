Major Matt bounces back with ‘New King’
Actor-turned-singer, Mathew Olatomi Alajogun who goes by the stage name, Major Matt, has returned with two new songs, ‘New King’ which is currently enjoying massive airplay on radio stations across the country as well as ‘Papi don’t go,’ another song which he released simultaneously. Already, the artiste has released visuals for both songs. While in …
The post Major Matt bounces back with ‘New King’ appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!