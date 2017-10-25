Major US Exchanges Coinbase and Gemini Criticized For Bitcoin Hard Fork Support

Major US-based bitcoin wallet and trading platforms Coinbase and Gemini have been criticized by the community for their decision to list the chain with the most accumulated difficulty as “bitcoin” upon the SegWit2x hard fork on November 26. Coinbase Changes Stance Earlier this week, NewsBTC previously reported that Coinbase has intended to provide unconditional support … Continue reading Major US Exchanges Coinbase and Gemini Criticized For Bitcoin Hard Fork Support

The post Major US Exchanges Coinbase and Gemini Criticized For Bitcoin Hard Fork Support appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

