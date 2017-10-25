Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Major US Exchanges Coinbase and Gemini Criticized For Bitcoin Hard Fork Support

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

Major US-based bitcoin wallet and trading platforms Coinbase and Gemini have been criticized by the community for their decision to list the chain with the most accumulated difficulty as “bitcoin” upon the SegWit2x hard fork on November 26. Coinbase Changes Stance Earlier this week, NewsBTC previously reported that Coinbase has intended to provide unconditional support … Continue reading Major US Exchanges Coinbase and Gemini Criticized For Bitcoin Hard Fork Support

The post Major US Exchanges Coinbase and Gemini Criticized For Bitcoin Hard Fork Support appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.