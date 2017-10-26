Malabu Oil Deal: FG recovers $85m Stolen Funds from UK – AGF Malami

The federal government has recovered $85 million from the United Kingdom which is part of the stolen funds from the Malibu Oil deal, a statement credited to Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami has said. This was disclosed in a tweet by Presidential media aide Bashir Ahmad on Thursday. See below: The Federal Government recovers […]

