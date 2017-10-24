Pages Navigation Menu

Malawi Vigilante Arrests Rise to 200 in Vampire Scare – U.S. News & World Report

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Malawi Vigilante Arrests Rise to 200 in Vampire Scare
LILONGWE (Reuters) – Police in Malawi have arrested 200 suspected members of vigilante mobs that have been killing people they believe are vampires, a spokesman said on Tuesday. Nine people have been killed since mid-September in southern Malawi …
