Malawi Vigilante Arrests Rise to 200 in Vampire Scare – U.S. News & World Report

LILONGWE (Reuters) – Police in Malawi have arrested 200 suspected members of vigilante mobs that have been killing people they believe are vampires, a spokesman said on Tuesday. Nine people have been killed since mid-September in southern Malawi …
