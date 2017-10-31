Malicious Actors Hack Android Apps to Mine Cryptocurrencies

With Bitcoin price at an all-time high, a seemingly unquenchable thirst for cryptocurrencies brings a dark side to the industry. Researchers this week discovered hidden code that secretly mines coins on Android devices from apps in Google Play. Security Company Trend Micro revealed in a blog post on Monday that they had exposed malicious mining … Continue reading Malicious Actors Hack Android Apps to Mine Cryptocurrencies

The post Malicious Actors Hack Android Apps to Mine Cryptocurrencies appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

