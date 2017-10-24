Man, 35, gets N500, 000 bail over alleged burglary, cell phone theft

A 35-year-old man, Tobiloba Akinwumi, who allegedly burgled a house and stole cell phone valued at N13, 000, was on Tuesday admitted to N500,000 bail by an Abeokuta Chief Magistrates’ Court. The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Areola Adelaja, while granting bail to the accused, said that he must produce two sureties in like sum. Adelaja adjourned …

The post Man, 35, gets N500, 000 bail over alleged burglary, cell phone theft appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

