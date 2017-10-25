Man admits to raping 16 year old daughter

By Joel Chukwuma

Lagos- A 52 year old man, Paul Akpederi, who pleaded guilty to raping his 16 year old daughter was yesterday arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ikeja.

Paul was docked on a one count charge of unlawful defilement before Magistrate Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi,

The prosecutor, Inspector Simon Imhonwa, told the Court that the defendant have been committing the offence since 2012 till date in Ikorodu, area of Lagos.

According to Imhonwa, the offence is punishable under section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

‎The defendant, however, pleaded guilty to the charge leveled against him by the police.

The defendant’s lawyer, A.O Gbadamosi, filed an application to carry out a psychiatric test on the defendant.

She told, the court that the defendant was alleged to have been talking to himself and shouting over nothing.

The prosecutor did not object to the counsel’s request, but said that the medical test could have been done at the police level.

The Magistrate, Osunsanmi however, granted him bail of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum, adding that the sureties must be related to the defendant.

She said that evidence of tax payment to Lagos State Government must be verified

The case was adjourned to December 6, 2017 for ruling.

The post Man admits to raping 16 year old daughter appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

