Man arrested over sales of ammunition in Edo

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

Jethro Ibileke/Benin A middle-aged man who’s name is given as Matthew Johnson, has landed in police net over alleged illegal ‎sale of ammunition. The suspect who was arrested at Ogwa, Esan West local government area of Edo state, was said to have been arrested after a tip-off to the police that he was selling ammunition to robbers in the area. He, however, told journalists at the Edo Police Command Headquarters where he was paraded that he only sold ammunition to hunters association in the locality and not armed robbers, adding that he didn’t know that he had to register and obtain a license before embarking on the business.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

