Man City top English Premier League table

English Premier League table after 1400GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, against, points):

Man City 10 9 1 0 35 6 28

Man Utd 10 7 2 1 23 4 23

Tottenham 10 6 2 2 19 7 20

Arsenal 10 6 1 3 19 13 19

Chelsea 9 5 1 3 17 10 16

Liverpool 10 4 4 2 17 16 16

Watford 10 4 3 3 15 18 15

Newcastle 9 4 2 3 10 8 14

Burnley 9 3 4 2 8 9 13

Southampton 9 3 3 3 8 9 12

Huddersfield 10 3 3 4 7 13 12

Brighton 9 3 2 4 9 10 11

Stoke 10 3 2 5 11 20 11

West Brom 10 2 4 4 9 13 10

Leicester 9 2 3 4 12 14 9

West Ham 10 2 3 5 10 19 9

Swansea 10 2 2 6 7 12 8

Everton 9 2 2 5 7 18 8

Bournemouth 9 2 1 6 6 13 7

