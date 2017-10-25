Man City’s Toure blasts League Cup ball – Sport24
Man City's Toure blasts League Cup ball
London – English football chiefs on Wednesday defended the ball used in the League Cup after Manchester City's Yaya Toure said it was worse than the much-maligned Jabulani used in the 2010 World Cup. City and Championship club Wolves played with …
