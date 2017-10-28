Man Forgives Nigerian Who Impregnated His Wife After G-Wagon Gift

A Nigerian man identified simply as John has made headlines for buying a Mercedes-Benz G-class for a South African man, whose wife he impregnated.

According to a South African news website, Daily Live, John said his girlfriend’s husband immediately forgave him after receiving the gift.

“I know what I did is wrong but I feel better he has accepted my gift. He accepted that his wife – my girlfriend – is pregnant and would soon give birth to my son. He was angry at first but when I presented the car to him, his anger vanished,” John explained.

Daily Live quoted a woman close to the family of the pregnant wife as expressing disappointment that the acceptance of the gift meant that Nigerian men would never take South African men seriously after hearing of the incident.

She said, “Nigerian men will never take our men seriously. What kind of a man accepts a gift from a man who impregnated his wife? He will impregnate her again and buy the stupid husband another car. I am so disappointed.”

The website also quoted the husband as saying, “It is wrong to say I am stupid. The point of the matter is we cannot reverse what happened. We sat down as men and sorted the issue. The Bible says we must forgive and forget. I have always dreamed of driving a G-wagon. Christmas came early for me and my family.

“The baby will be born and I will take care of him as my own. If the father wants to take him to Nigeria I wouldn’t mind. I will give my wife the support she needs always.

“That is what marriage is all about. I love my wife and will not leave her because of a mere pregnancy.”

