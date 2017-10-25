Man In Court Over Alleged Sexual Assault On Step Daughters

A 50-year-old step father, David Ekong, who allegedly had carnal knowledge of two of his step daughters was on Wednesday charged before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, a brick layer, who resides at 30 Abule Oki St., Iyana Ipaja, a suburb of Lagos, is being tried for defilement, rape and assault.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Clifford Ogu told the court that the offences were committed on Sept. 2 and 4 at the accused residence.

Ogu said that the accused, who married the mother of the two girls, raped the first girl, 16, and defiled the second girl,12, on different days.

“The accused threatened to kill them if they tell their mother,” the prosecutor said.

Ogu said that when the first girl resisted his advance some weeks after he raped her, the accused beat her to stupor.

“It is then that the girl told her mother what the accused had been doing with her and her younger sister.

“The mother reported the matter at the police station and the accused was arrested,” he said.

The offences contravened Sections 135, 171 and 259 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges .

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Akanni committed the accused to a bail of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Akanni adjourned the case till Nov. 21, for mention. (NAN)