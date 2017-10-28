Pages Navigation Menu

Man jailed for 24 years for intentionally infecting 30 women with HIV

Posted on Oct 28, 2017

Valentino Talluto, an HIV-positive Italian man on Friday bagged a 24-years jail sentence for delibrately infecting over 30 women with the virus by having unprotected sex with them. The 33-year-old accountant who discovered he was HIV positive in 2006, seduced dozens of women via social networks for a decade before his arrest in November 2015, […]

