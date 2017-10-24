Pages Navigation Menu

Man kills neighbour with cutlass over generator smoke

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in Crime

A 16-year-old boy, Adeola Okanlawan, on Tuesday told an Igbosere High Court in Lagos how his father was killed with a machete after complaining of smoke coming from a neighbour’s electricity generator. In his court testimony as first prosecution witness, Adeola said that their neighbour, one Ibrahim Tijani, killed his father with a cutlass in a disagreement over generator smoke. He said that his late father had called the defendant to complain about the smoke that was coming out of his generator set into his room.

