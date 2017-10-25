Pages Navigation Menu

Man lands in court for allegedly defiling his step daughters

Posted on Oct 25, 2017

A 50-year-old step-father, identified as David Ekong, has been arraigned before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ court for allegedly having carnal knowledge of two of his step daughters. Ekong, a brick layer and a resident of 30 Abule Oki street, Iyana Ipaja, a suburb of Lagos, is being tried for defilement, r*pe and assault. The police …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

