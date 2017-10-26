Pages Navigation Menu

Man pleads guilty to defiling his daughter

Posted on Oct 26, 2017

A 52 -year-old man identified as , Paul Akpederi, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to defiling his 16-year-old daughter when he was arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrate’s Court. He was arraigned on one count of defilement before Magistrate B.O. Osunsanmi. PUNCH Metro had reported that Akpederi defiled his daughter for three years. Akpederi and victim’s mother …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

