Man pleads guilty to defiling his daughter

A 52 -year-old man identified as , Paul Akpederi, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to defiling his 16-year-old daughter when he was arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrate’s Court. He was arraigned on one count of defilement before Magistrate B.O. Osunsanmi. PUNCH Metro had reported that Akpederi defiled his daughter for three years. Akpederi and victim’s mother …

