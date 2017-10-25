Man Raped His 63-Year Old Mother Over Argument About Money

A man who raped his 63-year-old mother and broke her neck in an argument about money has been jailed for 11-years.

The 46-year-old from Cincinnati, Ohio “dragged her around the home, punching her in the face and body” and “forcibly raped her”, according to court documents cited by The Cincinnati Enquirer.

She suffered a fractured vertebrae in her neck, bruises, and cuts and bite marks to her inner thighs and back.

Anne Flanagan, an assistant prosecutor in the case, told Judge Charles Kubicki the mother tried to flee naked to a neighbour’s house, but her son dragged her back home before throwing her “back over the fence”.

She also told Hamilton County Common Pleas Court the mother’s DNA was found on the defendant’s genitals.

After initially trying to renege on his plea deal at the last moment, the man who has not been named to protect his mother’s identity, pleaded guilty to rape.

“I take my plea back,” he said. “I want to go to trial with this. It’s all bogus and lies.”

After words with his lawyer, who told the judge his client was “having a hard time wrapping his mind around” the sentence, the man changed his mind.

The man did eventually go on to plead guilty to rape, criminal assault and kidnapping. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped charges of attempted rape and abduction.

But the man told the judge he could not remember the incident.

“This is a bad situation. I feel bad about the whole incident. But I don’t even know what happened. I blacked out, somebody slipped me something in my drink. I don’t even know what was going on. I just don’t know,” he said.

The mother was not involved in the case because of “affection for her son”, prosecutors said.

