Man rapes his 16-year-old daughter

By Joel Chukwuma

Lagos—A 52-year-old man, Paul Akpederi, who pleaded guilty to raping his 16-year-old daughter, was, yesterday, arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ikeja.

Paul was docked on a one-count charge of unlawful defilement before Magistrate B. O. Osunsanmi.

The prosecutor, Inspector Simon Imhonwa, told the court that the defendant has been committing the offence since 2012 in Ikorodu, area of Lagos.

According to Imhonwa, the offence is punishable under Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded guilty to the charge levelled against him by the Police. The defendant’s lawyer, A. O. Gbadamosi, filed an application to carry out a psychiatric test on the defendant.

She told the court that the defendant was alleged to have been talking to himself and shouting over nothing.

The prosecutor did not object to the counsel’s request, but said the medical test could have been done at the Police level.

The Magistrate, Osunsanmi, however, granted him bail of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum, adding that the sureties must be related to the defendant.

She said evidence of tax payment to Lagos State Government must be verified, and adjourned to December 6.

Step-daughters

This is just as a 50-year-old man, David Ekong, was yesterday charged before an Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court for allegedly raping his two step-daughters, aged 16 and 12.

The accused, a bricklayer, who resides at 30, Abule Oki Street, Iyana Ipaja, a suburb of Lagos, is being tried for defilement, rape and assault.

The prosecutor, Inspector Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offences were committed on September 2 and 4 at the accused’s residence.

“The accused threatened to kill them if they tell their mother,” the prosecutor added.

Ogu said when the first girl resisted his advance some weeks after he raped her, the accused beat her to stupor., adding that “it was then that the girl told her mother what the accused had been doing with her and her younger sister.

“The mother reported the matter at the Police station and the accused was arrested.”

The offences contravened Sections 135, 171 and 259 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Akanni, committed the accused to a bail of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till November 21, for mention.

