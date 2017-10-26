Pages Navigation Menu

Man rapes his own mother and breaks her neck in horror attack

An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to raping his 63-year-old mother.. Just moments after agreeing to a plea deal in court on Tuesday, the 46-year-old man told the judge he wasn’t guilty and wanted out of the deal, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported. But after meeting with his attorney again, the man agreed to the plea […]

