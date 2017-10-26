Man rapes his own mother and breaks her neck in horror attack

An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to raping his 63-year-old mother.. Just moments after agreeing to a plea deal in court on Tuesday, the 46-year-old man told the judge he wasn’t guilty and wanted out of the deal, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported. But after meeting with his attorney again, the man agreed to the plea […]

The post Man rapes his own mother and breaks her neck in horror attack appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

