Man rapes, kills and dumps reverend sister’s body in a dam

A Zimbabwean reverend sister, Plaxedes Kamundiya, met her demise at a prayer shrine in Mutoko after a man allegedly pounced on her, raped and killed her. According to Zimnews, the deceased was an official at St Georges High School. Her body was found floating in a dam after days of searching for her. It was […]

The post Man rapes, kills and dumps reverend sister’s body in a dam appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

