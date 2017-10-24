Man stri*ped unclad, almost beaten to death for stealing Keke Napep

Just days after a woman was stri*ped unclad for stealing biscuits, a Facebook user posted a picture of a man who was stri*ped, beaten and paraded unclad for allegedly stealing tricycle popularly known as Keke in Ibeku Umuahia, Abia State. Source: ( Linda Ikeji )

The post Man stri*ped unclad, almost beaten to death for stealing Keke Napep appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

