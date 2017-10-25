Pages Navigation Menu

Manchester City news: Yaya Toure calls for change to Carabao Cup match ball – Express.co.uk

Posted on Oct 25, 2017


Express.co.uk

Manchester City news: Yaya Toure calls for change to Carabao Cup match ball
Express.co.uk
YAYA TOURE has backed Pep Guardiola's complaints about the “rubbish” ball being used in the Carabao Cup this season. By Richard Tanner. PUBLISHED: 14:24, Wed, Oct 25, 2017 | UPDATED: 14:42, Wed, Oct 25, 2017 …

