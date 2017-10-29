Manchester United Have To Win The Premier League This Season – Gary Neville

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has said that the club “have got to win the Premier League this season”.

Manchester United returned to winning ways in the league with a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, but the 20-time English champions are still five points behind leaders Manchester City in the table.

Gary Neville commented on the importance of the victory over Spurs ahead of United’s trip to Chelsea next weekend, but the pundit said that his former club are under intense pressure to win the title ahead of City this season.

“United would have been seven points behind City with a draw – then City would have had a chance to go 10 points clear next weekend before United played at Chelsea,” Neville said on The Gary Neville Podcast.

“That would’ve been a big gap. So now, ultimately it gives United a much better chance. United have got to win the Premier League this season. Manchester City have got to win the Premier League too. Both teams, with the money invested, second isn’t good enough.”

