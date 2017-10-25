Manchester United Interested In Signing Valencia Midfielder Carlos Soler

Man Utd have opened talks with Valencia over the signing of £30m Carlos Soler, according to reports in the Sun.

The Spain U21 international midfielder, 20, is currently tied to the La Liga club until the summer of 2021.

Carlos Soler a £75m buy-out clause, though Los Che will likely negotiate for a lower fee.

Jose Mourinho is keen to add midfield cover after seeing his side deprived of their talisman Paul Pogba due to injury.

Soler has played a key role in Valencia’s red hot start to the season and featured in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Sevilla to keep them second, four points behind leaders Barcelona.

Speaking about his future earlier this year, Soler said: “That’s something that’s done by the club, by agents.

“When I go out on the pitch to play, I’m not thinking: ‘Wow, I’ve got a really high buy-out clause and I’ve got a lot of responsibility on my shoulders’.”

United are back in action on Saturday when Mourinho’s men host Tottenham in the Premier League.

The post Manchester United Interested In Signing Valencia Midfielder Carlos Soler appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

