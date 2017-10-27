Manchester United loss to Huddersfield was one-off, says José Mourinho – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Manchester United loss to Huddersfield was one-off, says José Mourinho
The Guardian
José Mourinho has said his players' poor attitude against Huddersfield Town was an 'isolated case'. Photograph: Matthew Peters/Man Utd via Getty Images. Manchester United. Manchester United loss to Huddersfield was one-off, says José Mourinho.
Jose Mourinho denies putting Eric Dier in 'compromising position'
Jose Mourinho expects improved attitude from Man United vs. Spurs
Herrera's admissions showed 'dignity' and 'character', says Mourinho
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!