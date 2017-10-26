Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Manchester United vs Tottenham: Harry Kane doubtful for Premier League clash – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Manchester United vs Tottenham: Harry Kane doubtful for Premier League clash
Daily Post Nigeria
Tottenham Hotspur manager, Mauricio Pochettino, has admitted he may be without Harry Kane, when they travel to face Manchester United on Saturday. Kane missed Spurs' shock 3-2 defeat to West Ham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.
Manchester United receive boost before Tottenham fixtureManchester Evening News
In-form Spurs aim to deliver knockout blow to Manchester UnitedThe Indian Express
The Warm-Up: The Mauricio Pochettino guide to League Cup team talksEurosport.com
ESPN FC –International Business Times UK –Daily Star –CaughtOffside
all 128 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.