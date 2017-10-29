Mangosuthu Buthelezi to step down as IFP leader – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Mangosuthu Buthelezi to step down as IFP leader
Eyewitness News
Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who has been leading the party since its inception in 1975. says he will step down from the party's leadership at its next elective conference. FILE: Inkatha Freedom Party leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
IFP's Mangosuthu Buthelezi to step down
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!