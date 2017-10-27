Pages Navigation Menu

Man’s Finally Hot! DJ Khaled features in Big Shaq’s Music Video for ‘Man’s Not Hot’

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Michael Dapaah aka Big Shaq has gone from a funny freestyle to one of the biggest memes on the internet this year. His song ‘Mans Not Hot’ went viral after his Fire In The Booth freestyle on BBC Radio 1Xtra back in August. The ‘Skrrat, skidi-kat-kat’ comedian had turned the freestyle into a proper song …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

