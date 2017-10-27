Pages Navigation Menu

Man’s girlfriend of 7 years marries while still dating him

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in South Africa

An aggrieved South African has taken to Twitter to reveal that his girlfriend of 7 years got married to another, while still dating him. According to him, he only got to know a week before the wedding. However he disclosed he didn’t marry the lady because he wasn’t ready, and it never crossed his mind. […]

