Mans Not Hot! DJ Khaled, Lil Yatchy feature in Big Shaq’s Music Video for Trending Single | Watch on BN

“The thing go skrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrra…” Rave of the moment Michael Dapaah otherwise known as Big Shaq has dropped the music video for his trending single “Mans Not Hot“. The video captures his BET Hip Hop Awards attendance this year where he met with superstar disc jockey DJ Khaled, Lil Yatchy and other big stars. The video […]

The post Mans Not Hot! DJ Khaled, Lil Yatchy feature in Big Shaq’s Music Video for Trending Single | Watch on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

