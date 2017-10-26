Chief Justice votes in repeat presidential poll (Photos) – The Standard
Chief Justice votes in repeat presidential poll (Photos)
Chief Justice David Maraga has voted in the 26 October repeat presidential election. He cast his vote at at Bosose polling centre in Nyamira County on Thursday afternoon. Maraga was accompanied by his wife. ALSO READ: Voter turns up wearing bee …
CJ David Maraga votes in repeat election
Maraga defies Raila's call to boycott election
Chief Justice David Maraga Casts His Ballot
