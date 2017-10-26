Marriage Is Not An Afterparty; You Can’t Just Stand Up And Leave
Daddy Freeze, I have waited for this day like a child waiting for a new toy. First, let me address your teaching people this shallow doctrine of not to pay tithe and how our offerings are going to the pastor’s pocket..All your talk about pastors and how they spend our tithes. We as Christians give our …
The post Marriage Is Not An Afterparty; You Can’t Just Stand Up And Leave appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!