Married Citibank Manager nabbed while trying to meet a 14-year-old for sex (see chat)

Posted on Oct 29, 2017

38-year-old Citibank business manager Balachandran Kavungalparambath, has bagged a 15 months jail sentence after he was nabbed trying to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex after grooming her online. The married man and father of one who broke down in tears and claimed he just wanted to have lunch with the youngster as extracts of […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

