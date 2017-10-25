Massively Endowed Actress, Emmanuella Iloba Covers The Front Page Of HKE Magazine
She is hot guys. She is indeed hot. Emmanuella iloba is one budding actress that’s gradually carving a positive niche for herself in the much populated Nollywood industry. Just recently, she adorned the front cover of Nigerian Lifestyle and Celebrity Magazine HKE looking cute and super gorgeous.
The curvy actress has featured in couple of movies like dusty road, living in the past, the don, grace, dry stakes,chevron wives, lekki house girl and also worked for brands like orange drug company, mandilas and many others.
In her accompanying interview, she talks about her career, foray into the Nollywood industry, her take on rape and violence , ideal man and many more.
More photos below….
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!