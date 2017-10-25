Massively Endowed Actress, Emmanuella Iloba Covers The Front Page Of HKE Magazine

She is hot guys. She is indeed hot. Emmanuella iloba is one budding actress that’s gradually carving a positive niche for herself in the much populated Nollywood industry. Just recently, she adorned the front cover of Nigerian Lifestyle and Celebrity Magazine HKE looking cute and super gorgeous.

The curvy actress has featured in couple of movies like dusty road, living in the past, the don, grace, dry stakes,chevron wives, lekki house girl and also worked for brands like orange drug company, mandilas and many others.

In her accompanying interview, she talks about her career, foray into the Nollywood industry, her take on rape and violence , ideal man and many more.

More photos below….