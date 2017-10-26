Master Godwin emerges 2017 UAC FWC best

By Amarachi Alozie

IT was a moment of joy for Emmanuel Godwin of Abibat Mogaji Millennium School (AMMS) Agege, Lagos, who emerged the most outstanding student of the 2017 UAC Goodness League Free Weekend Classes for Senior Secondary (SS3) students from various schools in the Lagos State Education District 1.

Godwin did not only emerge the most outstanding student but also won the second prize in chemistry in the programme which featured over 300 students. It was a clean sweep of the Chemistry awards by AMMS with Francis Onuorah and Adegbite Mudashiru winning the first and third positions in the subject.

Other students who came tops in various subjects include Monday Emmanuel of AMMS (Physics), Kehinde Lawal of Lagos Baptist Senior School, Agege (Mathematics),Kehinde Kabila Isah of Veteran Senior Grammar School (Accounting), Ireti Odo of Girls Senior High School (Government) and Ojo Samuel of Veteran Senior Grammar School (Economics).

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Larry Ettah, the MD/CEO of UAC of Nigeria Plc, said the programme was initiated to help the students prepare for their examinations and also give the students role models they can look up to, adding that the programme was a demonstration of the company’s efforts towards education development by donating free books and educational materials to various schools.

He appealed to other private companies to also help the educational system in the country in their own way.

In his opening remark, the Executive Director, Corporate Service, UAC of Nigeria Plc, Mr. Joe Dada, said education is key to achieving and raising youths of great future who will help the society. He also stated that by sustaining the programme, UAC of Nigeria Plc has helped to address the hard and soft challenges in the educational system by helping to teach and counsel students who have participated in the programme.

According to him, “over 3,000 students benefitted from the free weekend classes. He thanked the staff who were volunteer teachers for their time and hard work in educating the students.” Mr. Dada also commended the Permanent Secretary/Tutor-General, Dr. Mrs. Olufolayimika Abiose Ayandele and her team for their pioneering role in the district and Lagos State at large. “The results and awards conferred on this district show how good and the level of work put into the programme.

