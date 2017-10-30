Masterclass on ‘strategy in a digital world’ holds November 12



Not many businesses fully understand Digital, so, they hire social media interns or try their hands at it themselves and learn as they go along. While this may prove cost effective in the short term, critical opportunities to maximise their brands and generate good returns are missed out from the very beginning. Dedicated to digital has been created to meet this demand.

Its one-day masterclass on digital marketing has been designed to educate young graduates, owners of small and medium businesses, aspiring digital entrepreneurs and media managers within corporate bodies.

Speakers include, Dayo Ajayi, Yemisi Odusanya, Akintunde Marinho, Jite Ovueraye, Anita Adetoye, Sonia Irabor and Gbenga Ayo Dada.

Ajayi, a consultant with experience in spear heading international digital campaigns, will speak on The fundamentals of Digital Marketing, while Odusanya, one of Nigeria’s leading youtubers and content strategists will speak on, Building youtube content and strategy. Marinho, CEO of Utopia Media, will anchor the discourse on Content monetisation.

Also billed for the workshop is Ovueraye, head of Marketing and Operations at Accelerate TV. He will speak on Developing an authentic voice for your brand online, and Adetoye, CEO of Anita Brows, will talk on Staying consistent and motivated.

The masterclass holds at the Workstation on Ibiyinka Olorunbe Close, Victoria Island. The date is November 12. Bigi food and drinks, The Guardian, 360 nobs, Business Day, Genevieve Magazine, She Leads Africa and Aso Ebi Bella, sponsor the workshop.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

